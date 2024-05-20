WE FOUND THE REASON FOR MOST CRASHES

Heya pardners!

Thank you very much for initial feedback. We got lotta blue reviews and some red ones. So just like in the game we gonna shoot those red ones to raise our respect score ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

Based on overall reception of the open world game structure and performance we decided to make some cuts.

No more go-where-you-want style open world. We're now moving to a bit more constrained separate levels structure like in those old stalker games. So instead of loading and unloading stuff around the player all the time, now it will load the whole level once you enter it.

Game is now builded with compatibility mode for those folks whose graphics cards have problems with Vulkan renderer. We had to cut down some shaders and bake the terrain itself in separate chunks.

Turns out, we had one single toggle in our rain particles toggled to a wrong value. Funny thing is - that thing would crash the game every time rain tries to start ༼ ͡☉ ͜ʖ ͡☉ ༽ it is now toggled to the right value.

A bunch of QOL tweaks like easier scroll in the inventory, mobs see through glass etc etc

Overall the game should run better and be more stable.

