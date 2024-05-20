5/20/2024 PATCH

Okay for this one I fixed a bunch of minor and ergonomics stuff
-The whole crosshair + custom crosshairs settings now should properly save when restarting game. The open crosshair folder button also should be working
-You can now disable/enable fps in the video settings menu, it should also save when exiting game
-Pixelation, gamma, post exposure and contrast should save when exiting game. Also added a reset default button as those settings can get out of hand quickly and are fairly sensitive
-I got some reports that the IRS round was bugging out when leaving the intermission area. I think it should be fixed now
-You now get full hp back when entering the intermission area
Some more updates coming through soon!
