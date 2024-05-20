 Skip to content

FPV.SkyDive update for 20 May 2024

Patch 2.5.8(a)

20 May 2024

To address the initialization issues affecting a small group of users, we have reset all settings except for calibration for all users, as the potential problem lies in loading the settings. Please reconfigure your settings upon entering the simulator.

We ask all users who still experience game initialization issues after the update to contact us in the Discord channel.[/b]

Hi all! This patch consists of the following...

  • Fixed issue when player couldn't properly apply settings after factory settings reset
  • Replaced resolution scaler slider with resolution selector
  • Revert of throttle super rate
  • Ads, when clicked, would now select the drone if its accessible instead of start purchase action
  • Potential fix for users that stuck on initialisation screen

