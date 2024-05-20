Share · View all patches · Build 14429372 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 14:59:06 UTC by Wendy

To address the initialization issues affecting a small group of users, we have reset all settings except for calibration for all users, as the potential problem lies in loading the settings. Please reconfigure your settings upon entering the simulator.

We ask all users who still experience game initialization issues after the update to contact us in the Discord channel.[/b]

Hi all! This patch consists of the following...

Patch 2.5.8(a)