- Enhanced the main menu
- Added timers to potions and skills
- Made freeze-time from ice enemies scale with enemy level
- Made the skill Fire last longer
- Lowered the health gained from health potions
- Fixed bugs with hiring mercenaries
- Prevented quest items from being sold
- Fixed bugs with repairing items
Storms II update for 20 May 2024
Patch 4.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Storms II Content Depot 1731471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update