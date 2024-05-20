 Skip to content

Storms II update for 20 May 2024

Patch 4.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14429328 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhanced the main menu
  • Added timers to potions and skills
  • Made freeze-time from ice enemies scale with enemy level
  • Made the skill Fire last longer
  • Lowered the health gained from health potions
  • Fixed bugs with hiring mercenaries
  • Prevented quest items from being sold
  • Fixed bugs with repairing items

