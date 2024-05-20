 Skip to content

Element Release: Water Territory 元素释放：水之领域 update for 20 May 2024

Update Notes For May 20

Share · View all patches · Build 14429230 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixing.

  1. Fix the error on journal (player tip) text.
  2. Fix the error on package UI item description.
  3. Add more hints in world.
  4. Fix the error on grass.
  5. Remove a key, simplify the game process.

