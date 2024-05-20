"Snow Reach " Server Maintenance for May 20th

Share · View all patches · Build 14429038 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 14:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Director,

To enhance your gaming experience, the Logistics Department plans to perform server maintenance at 22:00 on May 20th, with an expected maintenance duration of 1 hour.

During the server maintenance, certain areas of the Welfare Home will be temporarily closed for the inspection and maintenance of the Reality Anchors. We kindly ask that you arrange your schedule in advance to prevent any unnecessary disruptions.

Once the maintenance is completed, the Welfare Home will reopen, and the latest update supplies will be sent to your office email.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

【Maintenance Time】

From 22:00 to 23:00 on May 20, 2024

【Update Content】

I. New Features and Optimizations:

Increase the display of the number and types of subordinates when forming a team. Enhance the universal special effects for some subordinates.

II. Skill and Numerical Adjustments:

The skill "Personality Mutation" of "As Iris" has been changed to: Reconstruct 2, choose between ("Mary's Personality" / "My Personality" / "Cally's Personality" / "Jack's Personality") and summon a subordinate of your choice on the spot. The passive skill 2 of "As Iris" has been canceled. The custom skill "Personality Mutation II" of "As Iris" has been changed to: Choose between "Mary's Personality" / "Troy's Personality" / "My Personality" / "Cally's Personality" / "Jack's Personality", and summon a subordinate of your choice. The skill "Branch Mutation" of "Voice Honour" has been changed to: Reconstruct 3, choose between "Voice Honor · Logic" / "Voice Honor · Creation" and summon a subordinate of your choice on the spot. The custom skill "Self-Destruct Transfer" of "C4": Reconstruct 3, choose between "LIGHTING Scout" / "Type-C High Energy" / "M-USB Universal" and summon a subordinate of your choice on the spot. The deployment energy for "LIGHTING Scout" has been changed to 5. The deployment energy for "M-USB Universal" has been changed to 4. The skill "Quick Charge" of "Type-C High Energy" has been changed to: Restore 3 energy points. The skill "Breakpoint Blast" of "M-USB Universal" has been changed to: Deal 4 points of damage to a random enemy subordinate. The Negative for "As Iris," "Voice Honor," "C4," will have a 100% disassembly refund.

III. Bug Fixes: