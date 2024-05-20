 Skip to content

Hunchback's Dungeon update for 20 May 2024

Hunchback's Dungeon – Update 1 – Patch 2

Last edited 20 May 2024 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

Full Update 1 Patch 2

[New things!]

  • NEW - Confirmation Screen for deleting save (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)
  • NEW - Confirmation Screen for restarting from pause menu
  • NEW - Delay after pressing Reroll button (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)
  • NEW - Delay after pressing Pick Up/Sell in Chest Screen (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)

[Changes]

  • CHANGE - Harder difficulty curve for Looping
  • CHANGE - Social Links Icons

[Fixes]

  • FIXED - Enemies walking into walls walls

If you have any ideas, suggestions or bugs to report - join us on Discord and tell me all about it! :D

Patryk

