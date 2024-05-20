Hunchback's Dungeon – Update 1 – Patch 2

Greetings!
Full Update 1 Patch 2
[New things!]
- NEW - Confirmation Screen for deleting save (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)
- NEW - Confirmation Screen for restarting from pause menu
- NEW - Delay after pressing Reroll button (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)
- NEW - Delay after pressing Pick Up/Sell in Chest Screen (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)
[Changes]
- CHANGE - Harder difficulty curve for Looping
- CHANGE - Social Links Icons
[Fixes]
- FIXED - Enemies walking into walls walls
If you have any ideas, suggestions or bugs to report - join us on Discord and tell me all about it! :D
Patryk
Changed files in this update