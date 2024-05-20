Hunchback's Dungeon – Update 1 – Patch 2

Greetings!

[New things!]

NEW - Confirmation Screen for deleting save (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)

NEW - Confirmation Screen for restarting from pause menu

NEW - Delay after pressing Reroll button (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)

NEW - Delay after pressing Pick Up/Sell in Chest Screen (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)

[Changes]

CHANGE - Harder difficulty curve for Looping

CHANGE - Social Links Icons

[Fixes]

FIXED - Enemies walking into walls walls

If you have any ideas, suggestions or bugs to report - join us on Discord and tell me all about it! :D

Patryk