Hey Players,

We hope you enjoyed our latest big update and now it's time for a new small update.

We added a Spanish language pack.

All credit for this update goes to Frank Rives Gonzalez(Marauder) who voluntarily translated for free the game text files into Spanish so that more people can enjoy the game.

If you want to keep supporting us to make more games in the future please share the news about our game and join our discord.

https://discord.gg/2BV3sYGxeQ

Best regards,

Cristi P. - 16 BIT NIGHTS