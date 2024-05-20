Updated List (2024/05/20) & Notice before Price Increase

The next update will complete the rest contents of the V1.0 release. Expect five to seven days. When the game is updated, the price will be raised, so it will be cheaper to buy now ^_^
Updated list (2024/05/20) :
- Content: Added a third map (Prison Passage) and updated the Enemy Encyclopedia. The new map is very difficult, it is recommended to have enough money to Power Up before playing it. And non-hardcore players don't have to force yourselves to complete this map.
- Content: Added "Wizard" enemies, will cast spells from a distance, and since their spells are delayed, the spell circles will not disappear even if they are killed. The spells deal 3x of their damage.
- Content: New boss, Hero: Note that there are different prepare actions in different attack.
- Content: New boss, Dark Mage: can cause a lot of damage by spells, pay attention to avoid them. (PS: The new BOSSes are very powerful, it is recommended to challenge the high difficulty after the BOSS is familiar in the low difficulty. Otherwise you may be confused when the BOSS defeat you in a few seconds.)
- Balance: Reduced enemy prefab objects so that slightly accelerated loading into battle scene.
Changed files in this update