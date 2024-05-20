XO Evolved Update - Version 0.9

Daily Rewards System:

Log in every day to claim random Coin or Card rewards. As you log in and claim this reward daily, your streak increases, improving your chances at better rewards. Stay consistent every month to maximize your gains and build your collection faster!

Favorites System:

The new "Favorites" feature in the "Edit Hands" menu allows you to mark your most-used cards as favorites, making them stand out from the rest and easier to find. Quickly detect for best cards and assemble your strategies.

Game Modifiers in Network Mode:

Add a new layer of excitement to your multiplayer matches with game modifiers! Before starting a game against other players, you can now change various game rules to create unique challenges and experiences. Mix things up and discover new ways to enjoy XO Evolved with your friends and the community.

This update enhances the player experience with more rewards, better organization, and increased customization. Log in now to start claiming your daily rewards!