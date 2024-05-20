Test Build 8

Approaching the finish line! Only a few menus, enemies, and weapons to go! Plus the weekly mode, which will be my focus for update #9.

ENEMIES

-NEW: Shlugoids. Slime-like multiplying creatures equipped with baseball bats and, each other?

-Frag Cannon Tanks: Popping their fuel tank weak-spot now does something a little more fun. Their health has also been lowered

-The wave 10 boss fight is now a DOUBLE boss fight (kinda). Let me know what you think of this change

-Cylinder's dash attack will now collide with enemies, sending them flying

-Cylinder's minboss version has a small new "1v1" behaviour. And a bit less health

FULL GAMEPAD SUPPORT

-Sandripper is now fully playable with a controller! A mouse is no longer required for any menus or actions.

-Replaced all my crappy placeholder gamepad UI with fancy ones created by Arks Digital

-Gamepad aiming now has a light "snap" aim assist for all weapons, removing the need for the wild increase in bullet magnetism. The strength of the aim assist can be increased in the settings menu.

MISC CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

-A new method for PICKING UP WEAPONS: To pick up a gun, hold E ('A' on gamepad) and press the fire-button of the gun you wish to replace. The idea here is to make swapping weapons less clunky, let me know if it works.

-Your tank controls have been tweaked further to be snappier when changing directions. As well as conserve your speed when coming out of a boost. Additionally, boosting has a little more kick to it.

-Removed "recoil" from all automatic weapons (except the Slam Cannon)

-Dragon's Rage now starts out with increased range which decreases as you fire. The opposite of how it worked before.

-Improved glow effect on a bunch of things, mainly bullets

FIXES

-Fixed the possibility that your own bullets could collide with your tank, slowing the bullets down to a stop

-Past leaderboard navigation issues ironed out

-FPS counter updated

-Enemies no longer get stuck trying to navigate around fences