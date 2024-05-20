Crossing The Sands Updated

This update features a major user interface redesign that adds character portraits and item icons to the game.
The following changes are included in this update:
- The character status bar showing hitpoints, mana, armor, and status of the party members has been redesigned to show character portraits and use health and mana bars. On first load, characters will be given random portraits. These can be changed using arrows at the bottom left and right of the character portrait on the character sheet. You'll need to save the game for portrait changes to be kept. There are a little over 100 character portrait options, and they can also be selected during character creation.
- The character sheet has been redesigned to show icons for everything, including items and equipment. To perform an action with an inventory item or piece of worn equipment, you'll need to click on it (or select it with the keyboard or game controller) to bring up the command buttons. All items on the character sheet have mouse hover text in case you're not sure what something is.
- Gold is no longer kept per-character. Rather, there is a party-wide gold total and anyone can spend it. There is no longer any need to pool or split gold when interacting with shops.
- Added a belt slot for characters. One place you can buy a belt is at the leather armor shop in the Grand City.
- Item icons will also be shown in shops.
- Headache will now show up as a character status. Previously I didn't think it was important enough to show, but you deserve to know.
- Some improvements to controller and keyboard navigation.
- Some updates to the manual to reflect recent changes to the game.
- Some translation improvements.
Changed files in this update