Kill The Climbers - Now Available in Early Access!

Finally, Kill The Climbers is now available on Steam in Early Access! We look forward to showing you our labor of love and would love any feedback through its development to make the game that much more enjoyable for all! Buy now to save 10% off during the next week, and tell your friends to give it a try if they'd like some good arcade action! Please leave a review too, it really helps!

We also polished things up some more for this Early Access release, and will be hard at work going forward in fixing bugs, making quality of life improvements, and adding new content in future patches! Please look forward to it!

Kill The Climbers Early Access Release Patch 0.5 Changelog:

BUG FIXES:

Various fixes and improvements relating to climber enemies, animal defenders, UI/GUI elements, etc.

BALANCE CHANGES:

Minor stat rebalances of climbers and animals to improve viability of different playstyles and increase overall challenge.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Some animals sometimes seem to follow climbers without apparently damaging or killing them.

Potential bug where the defender quantity meta upgrades can cause issues with animal defender behaviors and spawning. These defender issues may be present regardless of the meta upgrade.

Some animal dens still aren't placed accurately in the Prep Phase boxes and maybe be visually overlapping with others.

Extra animals from the Defender Quantity meta upgrade won't appear at the Prep Phase screen, will require you to put a skill point into a particular defender first.

Doing avalanche at the game over screen may cause infinite shaking.

Potential bugs with animal quantity meta upgrade which may not give as many as it should, or extra defenders may seemingly disappear after a time. Or, it could be that they're just stacked on top of each other perfectly so you can't see them all.

Left-Clicking in the bottom left corner of the screen may cause your wind gust to disappear/despawn.

Some climber abilities are not yet fully implemented and are a work in progress. For this and other reasons the game is currently easier than intended... for now.

Thanks for reading, now go kill those climbers!