Paper Planet update for 20 May 2024

Big Bad Bosses Hotfix 5

  • Fixed Sharpshooter achievement throwing random errors... hopefully
  • Fixed Hivemind Violet missing from creative mode menu
  • Fixed Charged Buddy throwing errors during the twinmoons fight

