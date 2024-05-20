 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 20 May 2024

Regular Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1305 (b14428643)

Share · View all patches · Build 14428643 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 15:06:11 UTC by Wendy

A new regular update [1.0.0.1305 (b14428643)] is now live with the following changes:

Updated

  • Marriage process has been improved
  • After a successful courtship, character now asks to marry the courted right away
  • Even if you don’t want to decide their fate right away, characters shouldn’t be “busy” anymore right after courtship
  • Characters now also start going to the wedding ceremony location, even if they are currently returning home
  • Event now informs you when your character is leaving for a wedding, where they join another house
  • Bandits no longer spawn when the province already has bandits
  • Armies don’t disband when war ends, instead, they just travel home
  • Removed tradition point gain from ‘Siege’ and ‘Armies meet’ events
  • Simplified endgame objectives
  • AI has increased probability of saving ally fiefdoms if they have been conquered
  • Emperor is more eager to launch attacks from sieges
  • Emperor suggests peace only on total wins or loses

Fixed

  • Water path near Setunco has been fixed
  • Emperor doesn’t have companions in peace negotiations
  • Remove diplomatic actions “Seer journey- physical, mental, secret, providence”
  • Trade windows min and max durations showed the default values
  • Tax refusal relations are now deleted from the family who becomes a vassal for those they have relations for.
  • Softlock when getting “Never a Pawn” tradition before sending an appeal delegation
  • Typo in civil war peace negotiations
  • Same title for “demand support” and “non ally war demand”
  • No Economy companions in Sue for Peace conflict at end of Civil War

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
  • Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
  • Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

