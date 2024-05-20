Regular Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1305 (b14428643)

A new regular update [1.0.0.1305 (b14428643)] is now live with the following changes:
Updated
- Marriage process has been improved
- After a successful courtship, character now asks to marry the courted right away
- Even if you don’t want to decide their fate right away, characters shouldn’t be “busy” anymore right after courtship
- Characters now also start going to the wedding ceremony location, even if they are currently returning home
- Event now informs you when your character is leaving for a wedding, where they join another house
- Bandits no longer spawn when the province already has bandits
- Armies don’t disband when war ends, instead, they just travel home
- Removed tradition point gain from ‘Siege’ and ‘Armies meet’ events
- Simplified endgame objectives
- AI has increased probability of saving ally fiefdoms if they have been conquered
- Emperor is more eager to launch attacks from sieges
- Emperor suggests peace only on total wins or loses
Fixed
- Water path near Setunco has been fixed
- Emperor doesn’t have companions in peace negotiations
- Remove diplomatic actions “Seer journey- physical, mental, secret, providence”
- Trade windows min and max durations showed the default values
- Tax refusal relations are now deleted from the family who becomes a vassal for those they have relations for.
- Softlock when getting “Never a Pawn” tradition before sending an appeal delegation
- Typo in civil war peace negotiations
- Same title for “demand support” and “non ally war demand”
- No Economy companions in Sue for Peace conflict at end of Civil War
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
- Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
- Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
