'Solar Energy' Major Content Update! 🚀

The new rooftop is available after completing the New Home quest. Exploring this rooftop will reveal the story of Muscle Claus, "the strongest" man in Cosmopolis.

Solar generator and battery 🌞

Two structures that expand the game's electrical system. The solar generator operates without fuel but won't work at night or in dark weather. The battery helps preserve energy in the electrical grid, allowing for long-lasting autonomy. Together, they create a powerful grid that doesn't even need fuel.





Level 3 drill and level 3 injector. These will help disassemble everything on the rooftop.

The automatic sprinkler and pump have been upgraded to level 3, and the water supply and irrigation system have received their long-awaited improvements.

Days of the week 📅

A week cycle has been added to the game. It diversifies the expedition system, with many points of interest now only open on certain days of the week. Conversely, the rewards at these points have been increased. Also, traders do not work on certain days of the week. But where do they go? They replenish their inventory. Track the days when traders and points of interest are available in the new character menu tab - the Calendar.

Weather ⛅

Another feature introduced to diversify the world of I Am Future is the weather cycle. Currently, overcast and rainy weather has been created. Each affects the rooftop. Mushrooms even grow during overcast weather. In rainy weather, you don't need to water the plants; the barrels automatically fill with fresh water. Remember to pour the saltwater first, as they don't mix well. However, rainy weather is considered dark for the solar generator and won't charge.

There is a new device to disassemble, but we suggest you find it yourself. Now, all devices that you disassemble may contain an unexpected find.

Wires across bridges and ladders ⚡

Remember how often you wrote that electrical grids from different rooftops couldn't be connected? Now they can! We've added a system of electrical poles on all ladders and the bridge. You just need to install them.

A chest in the fishing area 🎁

Since everyone is tired of fishing trips, when you leave your rod at home, store it in the meta-network of chests and retrieve it even in the fishing zone. By the way, you can now build a special chest there. To avoid disassembling all household appliances on-site, they can now be lifted by an elevator.

Special bait for mollusks

The second level of the fishing rod really expands the list of catches, which can negatively impact when you need to catch the most basic thing - mollusks. A special recipe at the workbench will create a bait that exclusively catches mollusks.

Cheese tree and tomato 🧀

New rooftop - new plants. They expand the farming and cooking systems. Try 7 new recipes in our menu before the rest!

Sports suit 🏓

The theme of the new rooftop is sports, so we had to add a sports suit.

Crafting buckets 💧

You can now craft as many buckets as you want at the workbench. They are more convenient to use than bottles.

A new navigation system for minions 🤖

This is a big step towards making them the most helpful helpers. The minion navigation system is a huge task, and, of course, it is not perfect yet, but it is now working much faster and making fewer mistakes. We will also give it special attention in a future update!

New hints ❓

We placed hints throughout all the systems in the game on the loading screen so they are no longer empty. They were selected based on your feedback, which we truly appreciate! One of the frequent issues not explained in the game is where Agatha's shop is located. Now, it is highlighted on the map of expeditions, even at the first level of the smart tower.

Additional fixes and improvements

Gameplay:

Added a hydraulic press mechanic to the workbench for splitting resources

Added upgrades for pumps, allowing them to collect and desalinate water automatically

Traders' assortments are now updated periodically

Fixed the moving of the barricades in nano-transports

Removed the loading screen when moving to the fishing zone by elevator

UI & Controls:

Improved gamepad control during the fishing

Improved the hint system for gamepads

Many UI and text fixes in the game

Made corrections to the control schemes for rotating the camera and large resources during the transportation

Fish cutting can now be done continuously by holding down a button

Updated design of hints for points of interest in expeditions

Localization fixes in various languages

Optimization:

Fixed many bugs

Improved game performance

Improved and sped up the save and load system

Fixed errors in the direction of electricity in wires

Fixed collider errors in many places

Art:

Updated graphics for floor breaches

Added new unique illustrations for all points in expeditions

Many visual bug fixes

Sound:

Fixed hologram sounds

Added sounds for the molecular synthesizer

Added sounds for healing

Added sounds for splitting resources

Added sounds for the infection flowers

