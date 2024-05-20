 Skip to content

Ravenfield update for 20 May 2024

EA29 Patch 1

Ravenfield update for 20 May 2024

EA29 Patch 1

Last edited 20 May 2024

  • Fixed a bug where vehicles would sometimes crash into the player collider, resulting in issues like aircrafts colliding with an invisible collider while taking off.
  • The game now uses '.' as the decimal point character across all regions/languages. This change solves multiple bugs related to configuration of mutators and ingame map editor values not being interpreted the same on different player computers.
  • Fixed a bug where mutators saved using ',' decimal point would not load properly. Now these values will load correctly and when saved, will be converted to a '.'

