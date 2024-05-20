-Some icons in Steam Achievements have been corrected to be displayed correctly.
-When a window is deactivated except during battle, it is not forced to the pause screen.
-When finishing Endurance with a character whose appearance has been changed, the result screen now reflects the changed appearance.
-Fixed the saving process so that when a character's appearance is changed, the save is performed correctly.
-Fixed comments to be displayed correctly when defeated by Tula in the first battle in Endurance.
Cento update for 20 May 2024
1.0.2
-Some icons in Steam Achievements have been corrected to be displayed correctly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update