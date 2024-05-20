-Some icons in Steam Achievements have been corrected to be displayed correctly.

-When a window is deactivated except during battle, it is not forced to the pause screen.

-When finishing Endurance with a character whose appearance has been changed, the result screen now reflects the changed appearance.

-Fixed the saving process so that when a character's appearance is changed, the save is performed correctly.

-Fixed comments to be displayed correctly when defeated by Tula in the first battle in Endurance.