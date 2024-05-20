 Skip to content

Cento update for 20 May 2024

1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14428493 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 13:13:19 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Some icons in Steam Achievements have been corrected to be displayed correctly.
-When a window is deactivated except during battle, it is not forced to the pause screen.
-When finishing Endurance with a character whose appearance has been changed, the result screen now reflects the changed appearance.
-Fixed the saving process so that when a character's appearance is changed, the save is performed correctly.
-Fixed comments to be displayed correctly when defeated by Tula in the first battle in Endurance.

Changed files in this update

