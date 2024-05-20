Fix bugs
After collecting the treasure chest, the next collection time will be changed to refresh in the early morning
Increase GM health
Change the name of the boss and add a boss conversation
Special map:
Follow player at the highest level
Lowest level adjustment
Modify character flight animation (without aircraft)
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 20 May 2024
Fix bugs
Fix bugs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update