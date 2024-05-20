 Skip to content

XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 20 May 2024

Fix bugs

Last edited 20 May 2024 – 13:09:25 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix bugs
After collecting the treasure chest, the next collection time will be changed to refresh in the early morning
Increase GM health
Change the name of the boss and add a boss conversation
Special map:
Follow player at the highest level
Lowest level adjustment
Modify character flight animation (without aircraft)

