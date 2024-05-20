 Skip to content

Conge's Crunch Time Playtest update for 20 May 2024

Major Update (PlayX4 Version)

Build 14428438 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 13:09:27 UTC

Performance update with extra clear checks

New Codeblock colorscheme

Chapter 1 and 2 Background art updated

CodeLengthChallenge now visible

