Total War: PHARAOH update for 20 May 2024

Hotfix 1.2.1

Hotfix 1.2.1 · Last edited 20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone,

Today's hotfix is a minor update that corrects some in-game text as a matter of compliance. This hotfix addresses no gameplay related issues.

See you on the battlefield!

—The Total War Team



