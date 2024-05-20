v1.0.8 Patch Update note 05/20

HEELLLLOOO!

Thank [Animal Crusaders] for the positive feedback and suggestions! In this round of updates, we fixed many of the issues that people have been giving us feedback[/b]~And enhanced a wave of towers that were too weak for the version~

In addition, other partners feedback bugs we are actively collecting and processing, you can also come to our live feedback problems & suggestions, thank you!

Here's what's new in v1.0.8 -

Fixed the bug that [Oil Mine Trap] had a probability of not generating power

Fixed the bug that [Prototype Scarecluck] cannot receive a bonus from [Capybara Stand]

Fixed the issue where guardian Cluckmech with more than six lives would only show the first five lives

Optimized statistics and fixed statistical problems

With the increased strike area of the Oasis Flower, the Snipeagle is less likely to hit empty

Fixed an issue where quick use of the right click on Snipeagle [Guerrilla Tactics] caused the camera to be fixed and zoomed in.

Fixed the issue of [Mantis Razor] Enhanced [Bearing Overclock] Attack Speed abnormality resulting in too little damage

Fixed [Self-Exploding Gopher] preparation time abnormality issue

Warrior-type Cluckmech are more likely to attract enemy

Fixed the bug that [Stonelion Crossbow Turret] could not initially add attack power

Cluckmech Adjustment:

Self-Exploding Gopher: Power 1 → 2 Attack 30 → 65 intend 15 → 10

Mantis Razor: Power 15 → 14 remove [Eagle Chip Implant]

Earthworm Pipes: Significant increase in enemy range

Cowboy Cat: will attack from a safer location

Motorized Newt: Move speed 1 → 2



Enhancement Adjustments:

Sharp Razor：+4 Bleed damage, +25 Durability → +4 Bleed damage, +100 Durability

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44742106/eabf5b2f6f3a215acc5a4a7db5a4c3d1c4db0381.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44742106/eabf5b2f6f3a215acc5a4a7db5a4c3d1c4db0381.gif)[/url]

Thanks for playing our game! If you have any problems, welcome to join the Discord to give us feedback~

Discord: https://discord.gg/gJYQbQhdrx

**

Follow us to get more information:**

Youtube: [url=]https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDGj2ZIusSx2zqL6d9P-mSQ[/url]

Bilibili: [url=]https://space.bilibili.com/1900443024?spm_id_from=333.337.search-card.all.click[/url]