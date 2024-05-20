May 20 Mini Patch Notes

- Happiness adjustments and fixes related laws. (now, again, laws affect provincal happiness. (It was affecting countrywide happiness so it had almost no affect because countrywide happiness were no longer used.)
- Province happiness is now more dynamic.
- Made multiple text corrections.
- Minor game optimizations.
Turkish Throne update for 20 May 2024
