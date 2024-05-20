 Skip to content

Break the Loop update for 20 May 2024

Patch 1.0.2 - May 20

Patch 1.0.2 - May 20

Bugs:

• Fixed a bug with the Opportunism capsule that caused a crash when it was disabled by the Corrupted Forge event (thanks to 初雪樱花).
• Fixed a bug with the Midas capsule that could increase the healing of heroes when they were corrupted by Yot Soghoth (thanks to deee).
• Fixed the Vengeful Spirit capsule which might not reset between two games (thanks to 初雪樱花).
• Fixed a bug that occurred with the Marcello capsule and the Putrid Golems (thanks to 初雪樱花).
• Corrected tooltips for capsules that affected healing without specifying it in the text.
• Minor bug fixes to ensure game stability.

