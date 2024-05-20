Update 1.1.67 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 14428290 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Lord Captains, as we continue to work on the big 1.2 patch, we are deploying a smaller update 1.1.67 to keep you busy! In this update, we're fixing another handful of bugs, while bringing some optimizations and improvements for the UI and fonts on Steam Deck and controller interface.

Same update will come to consoles within 24 hours depending on region, as usual.

Watch out for possible spoilers below!

System and stability:

Added a number of improvements and optimizations to UI and fonts for Steam Deck and controller interface;

Narrative:

Fixed a rare quest lock problem with "Aeldari in Distress";

Fixed an issue with one of the dialogues with Argenta, when an Iconoclast dialogue option would not be available if the Lord Captain has a combination of pistol and melee weapon;

Players could trigger Yrliet's romance dialog in [spoiler]the Pit[/spoiler] multiple times - fixed;

Fixed an issue with the Jae's quest in the [spoiler]Administratum[/spoiler], where after delivering the seal, the quest objective didn't update, which blocked further progress;

Fixed sudden disappearance of Idira after the quest in Macro-Cannon Chamber;

Fixed an endless loop in dialogue with [spoiler]Asclepius[/spoiler], which blocked other dialogues from starting on the bridge;

Jae's Act II quest didn't fail correctly if not completed by Act III - fixed;

Fixed a broken option in one of the dialogues with [spoiler]Nomos[/spoiler], that could break the dialogue;

Fixed inverted internal triggers that could cause Argenta to receive an incorrect ending;

Fixed a broken condition causing Marazhai's [spoiler]Harlequin[/spoiler] epilogue to never trigger;

Fixed an issue with Jae in Act IV, where after visiting Footfall she could disappear if her first quest wasn't completed;

Fixed a case where not taking Yrliet to [spoiler]Quetza Temer[/spoiler] could break the quest;

Dying in combat in Act III no longer removes buffs and debuffs important for the story;

Marazhai could come back from dead after [spoiler]being killed by Heinrix in Outer Spire Halls[/spoiler] - fixed;

Due to a bug, it was impossible to persuade [spoiler]Calligos Winterscale to not kill the Aeldari in Quetza Temer[/spoiler] even if all checks were successful - fixed;

Mechanics:

Bounty Hunter's "Savour the Kill" talent no longer activates when an ally destroys a cover or another destructible entity;

Dominate telepathy psychic power had no type assigned and therefore wasn't present in the Warp filter during level up - fixed;

Bounty Hunter's "Claim the Bounty" kills with overpenetration sometimes didn't count as kills - fixed;

Open to the Warp Navigator talent affected allies - fixed, it no longer does;

Voidborn "Be Smart" talent in some cases did not apply its effect - fixed;

Ulfar now always correctly attacks with his melee weapon with "Go for the throat " ability;

Wounds sometimes didn't update with level up correctly - fixed;

Fixed an issue where you could land on Eurac V with more than 6 characters in the party if you hired mercenaries before landing;

Bounty Hunter's "Claim the Bounty" ability had incorrect damage percent calculation in the description - fixed;

Arch-Militant's "Confident Approach" and "Cautious Approach" buffs could, in some cases, display as "Versatility" buff in terms of the icon and text, while retaining their original mechanics. Fixed, now they are always displayed correctly;

Confusing psy-rating requirement texts have been replaced with five unique levels of psykers' powers;

In come cases, Operative's "Expose Weakness" ability could remove all stacks of Exploit from the target even if it reduced enemy's armour to zero - fixed;

Marazhai could not take Aeldari Armour Proficiency as an Exemplar talent - fixed;

Yrliet could not take Drukhari Armour Proficiency as an Exemplar talent - fixed;

Analytics System feature was using the target's Intelligence bonus, instead of the owner's - fixed;

Fixed an issue with Heinrix's event, that could block the transfer to Act V;

[spoiler]C'tan Shard[/spoiler] no longer goes into an infinite loop of attacks in response to Reckless strike;

Items:

Dust of Rending can no longer be placed into cargo, which could cause the quest to fail due to quest items missing;

[spoiler]Edge of Daybreak[/spoiler] sometimes dropped incorrect loot. [spoiler]Edge of the Irrevocable will now always drop correctly[/spoiler];

Grenadier's Cloak now correctly prevents allies from receiving grenade damage;

Locations:

Fixed a case where Jae didn't give the Lord Captain the trinkets she stole in [spoiler]Commorragh[/spoiler] despite saying she would;

At [spoiler]Janus[/spoiler], fixed a case where Yrliet couldn't join the party in the final dialogue, if she already joined and left the party earlier;

UI:

An explanation has been added to some modifiers that their final value was changed due to progressive difficulty early in the game;

Fixed an empty tutorial popping up at Eurac-V;

Fixed a problem with window focus after sending a bug report while browsing the settings;

Fixed a problem causing abilities to disappear from the bar after switching from the system map to the voidship bridge and back;

Colonization window received minor UI improvements;

Space:

Fixed an issue with Foulstone colony event Humiliating Visit, where several response options couldn't be chosen;

Fixed issues with ultimate officer abilities in the void battle with the [spoiler]Drukhari[/spoiler], where dealing with each wave of enemies before the next one appeared could cause the ability effects to end;

The amount of resources in the colony is now displayed correctly, resources from extractors are displayed in tooltips, and the extractor productivity multiplier affects the amount of resources received from the extractor;

Visual:

Fixed T-posing servitors on the voidship bridge;

Hexrifle no longer clips through the character model when equipped;

Shuriken pistol no longer clips through the character model when equipped;

Romance scenes will no longer sometimes permanently change your character's haircolor and color of class outfit;

Localization:

Fixed some lines in French localization;

Co-op:

Fixed a rare case in co-op, where after a certain combination of actions, the transfer to another zone would happen for only some of the players, causing the game to be unable to process it and breaking;

Sound and music: