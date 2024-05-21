Yorna’s Lovense update is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 14428220 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello! Today Yorna got v1.5 update. Your saves are fully compatible with the new version, so don’t worry about that. Let’s see what’s new, starting with the biggest change!

Added full Lovense toy support for all toys. Check out this page for a connection guide or look for a local copy in the game’s install directory. The connection setup is pretty simple, but don’t be shy to contact me if you’ll get any kind of trouble. If you aren’t sure what these toys are, feel free to visit Lovense store directly. There’s a special discount event tied to Yorna’s promotion on Lovense. If you want to try some of those toys out – now’s the time.

Renewed art for a lot of scenes with more colorful and juicy variations. Something like 60% of the scene got this color touch-up.

Added keyboard configuration. Now, you can adjust the control scheme to your liking. There’s a WASD present available as an easy preset.

Reduced starting bosses’ difficulty for an easier start. Still, solving puzzles for a better gear should be relevant.

Fixed a bug that forced some options to revert back to default if you exited the game. Now, everything should stay as you configure it.

Added an additional reward in the oasis zone instead of awarding the lucky coin from two different activities.

Fixed a graphical flicker in Octodominatrix scenes during frame swaps.

Fixed a visual bug with sound level in the options menu that sometimes got reduced by 5% from the actual volume value.

Updated some art for Ada’s dresses. Don’t forget to visit Diana’s shop in the first village. She gets regular updates to her inventory as you progress the main quest.

Adjusted minotaur group scene frames to preserve the same art style in all… Details. Minos’ tools no longer swap during the act.

Fixed a bug with different hair in the minotaur domination scene.

Fixed a fade in - fade out during at the start of several domi scenes.

Fixed a visual bug with Ada’s on-map sprite size as she exits Mortimer tower after defeating the boss there.

Adjusted the credits section in the sphinx’s zone.

Fixed Ayane’s dialogue sprite during the final boss cutscene.