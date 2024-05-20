Patch | TUNE UP Update - Ticket Improvements & QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 14428050 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 12:26:29 UTC by Wendy

Hey Dwarves,

This is a small patch addressing the difficulty of finding customers in fuller, busier taverns. We've adjusted the ticket to include more critical information such as the customer's location, live price and multiplier calculations.

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Adjusted: Changed all the seats in Expansion 1 to SILVER tier seats.

Adjusted: Changed all the seats in Expansion 2 to GOLD tier seats.

QoL

Added: Customer Location, onto the ticket UI. Making it easier to identify where they are in the tavern.

Added: Live item cost calculations, onto the ticket UI. To show how much money you get for serving customers including all bonuses.

Added: Service multiplier, onto the ticket UI. To show what bonuses you receive from renowned/seating arrangements.

Adjusted: The description of Tavern Expansions 1 & 2 to more clearly indicate the extra revenue provided from their seats.

Adjusted: The description of the premium snack upgrade to indicate that they fully replenish a customer's patience.

Bug Fixes