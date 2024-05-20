Vaults & Wallflips

Share · View all patches · Build 14428032 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy

This update includes the Temple map, the new vault and wallflips mechanics, an update of the Arena with a trampoline and a lot of bug fixes :

Fixed one cause of the invisible character problem some people had due to their region settings

Fixed the stuck in a trick that could happen in the tutorial

Fixed the invisible target marker in the tutorial

Fixed the problem where the player couldn’t get up in shallow water

Fixed the physics of the jumps from very high positions

Put the Restart button to the bottom of the pause menu to avoid miss-clicking when trying to replay

Added a few overall gameplay quality patches to remove some frustration