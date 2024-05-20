Vaults & Wallflips

This update includes the Temple map, the new vault and wallflips mechanics, an update of the Arena with a trampoline and a lot of bug fixes :
Fixed one cause of the invisible character problem some people had due to their region settings
Fixed the stuck in a trick that could happen in the tutorial
Fixed the invisible target marker in the tutorial
Fixed the problem where the player couldn’t get up in shallow water
Fixed the physics of the jumps from very high positions
Put the Restart button to the bottom of the pause menu to avoid miss-clicking when trying to replay
Added a few overall gameplay quality patches to remove some frustration
Changed files in this update