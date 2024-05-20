 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Limbo Revolution update for 20 May 2024

Release Hotfix #001

Share · View all patches · Build 14427957 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Hotfix #001

I have squashed a few of the bugs that have been bugging some people!

Changes

  • Removed chair in weapon seller so you do not get stuck
  • Fixed UI menu for both weapon and artifact NPC
  • Fixed map UI
  • Dropped weapons now have correct ammo
  • Fixed if switching to secondary and there is no secondary it will create an invisible weapon
  • Fixed invisible weapon on holster

I hope this helps some people having problems playing the game.

If you have any issues please post on Steam forums or on our Discord

(This is an amateur project and it shows, as I learn and grow the game will get better)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2305932
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link