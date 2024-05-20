Release Hotfix #001
I have squashed a few of the bugs that have been bugging some people!
Changes
- Removed chair in weapon seller so you do not get stuck
- Fixed UI menu for both weapon and artifact NPC
- Fixed map UI
- Dropped weapons now have correct ammo
- Fixed if switching to secondary and there is no secondary it will create an invisible weapon
- Fixed invisible weapon on holster
I hope this helps some people having problems playing the game.
If you have any issues please post on Steam forums or on our Discord
(This is an amateur project and it shows, as I learn and grow the game will get better)
Changed files in this update