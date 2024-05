Share · View all patches · Build 14427949 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 10:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Growtopians,

The month of May has come, and with it, a whole slew of updates for everyone to enjoy:

The Royal Grow Pass and Subscriber Item!

The ever returning Voucher Dayz!

Holy Guacamole, its Cinco De Mayo in Growtopia!

Redefining the way you play with core updates!

Bug fixes & optimizations.

Stay safe, play loads and Happy Anniversary fellow Growtopians!