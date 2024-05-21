Playing Kafka is out now! 🪲

The moment is now: Playing Kafka is officially released! Happy playing, everyone!

A big thanks goes to you, our community, for playing, wishlisting, talking about our games. Playing Kafka would not have happened without you. And we wouldn’t be releasing a Kafka game now without our partners at Goethe-institut, Prague and their Kafka experts. Huge thanks belongs to all the voice actors who brought the characters into life. Playing Kafka might be a free game, but it is a title we hold dear to our hearts. We hope this care is felt in the final game.

Thank you for playing. We can’t wait to read what you think! So, leave a review. It helps to boost the game’s visibility and it’s a valuable feedback for all of us at Charles Games. Much obliged!

See you at the Castle!

Ondřej

and the rest of the team