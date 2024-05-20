US Armed Forces Day

Share · View all patches · Build 14427871 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Armed Forces Day in the United States is an important annual holiday, which this year fell on May 18th. It was first celebrated in 1950, combining and replacing the separate Army, Air Forces and Navy Days.

Celebrations are held in honor of all military personnel, including those defending the country's interests abroad. On this day, exhibitions, air shows, parades, and other festivities are traditionally held.

By celebrating this holiday, civilians show their support for the army. And for members of various service branches, this day represents the unity of the U.S. Armed Forces.

From May 20th (13:00 UTC) to May 26th (13:00), you can get rewards for completing tasks.

For completing 6 out of the 9 tasks, you will receive a unique "S&W M1917 engraved" revolver, and for 8 completed tasks, a unique "M1911 Colt Swartz" pistol.

Tasks

Stage 1:

Kill 100 enemies.

Kill 15 enemies using a pistol.

Complete 4 battles. Stage 2:

Destroy 6 vehicles.

Kill 120 enemies as an assaulter or medic.

Complete 6 battles. Stage 3:

Kill 150 enemies using a submachine gun.

Your rally points were used 40 times (including APCs).

Complete 6 battles.

