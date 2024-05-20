- Updated better scene management for cross var saves
- Updated game over state management
- Updated Boss colliders to stop from climbing player models
- Updated UI transitions and how UI handles closing
- Updated game map balance
Grave Realms Playtest update for 20 May 2024
BETAv0.800 - Update
