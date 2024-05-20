 Skip to content

Grave Realms Playtest update for 20 May 2024

BETAv0.800 - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14427809 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 12:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated better scene management for cross var saves
  • Updated game over state management
  • Updated Boss colliders to stop from climbing player models
  • Updated UI transitions and how UI handles closing
  • Updated game map balance

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2921572
