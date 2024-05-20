1.9.9.8 Release and Beta Fix released

The official version of this update is the same as the beta version
Changelog
- Repair the problem of overlapping after turning pages in the calendar interface of the previous version.
- Fix the problem that the dock icon jumps for no reason in the previous version.
- Fix the problem that search cannot be clicked after displaying the Launchpad in the previous version.
- Fix the problem of not being able to input special symbols in the edit box of all previous versions.
- Add the function of selecting the first day of the week in the calendar interface, you can select Sunday or Monday in Preferences - Time.
- Myfinder Bluetooth and WiFi lists add the animation of refreshing the lists.
- Add the buttons of disconnect and delete device after clicking the connected Bluetooth device in myfinder, if it doesn't show disconnect, it means the device is unsupported.
- Repair all previous versions of dock after opening the minimized window to icon, the icon with minimized window can not be dragged.
- Adjust the global blur effect to medium quality rendering, all previous versions were low quality rendering in order to save space.
- Repair the flickering problem of the animation blur effect of the startup console after the current screen blur effect is turned on in the startup console.
- Optimize the display and hide animation when the current screen blur effect is on in the Launcher.
- Fix some interface translations
- Fix several issues that may cause crashes
Additional instructions
- Win10 2004 before some systems may have a crash after opening the dock icon reflection, and even the task manager can not end the process, you can open the config.ini file in the program installation directory, search for "enable_iconreflection=1", delete this line of text and save it after restarting the computer
- Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon
- The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are many problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is known that the window will occasionally disappear after the window animation is displayed, and the window needs to be reactivated to display, the UWP program animation will be displayed twice, and some program windows may be clicked invalid after display, such as Task Manager and Notepad
- After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar
Changed files in this update