[SALES] Fantasy Crystal

Sales Period: 5/21/2024 (Tue) - 6/25/2024 (Tue)
Exchange Shop: 5/21/2024 after maintenance - 7/2/2024 before maintenance
[table] [tr] [td]Crystal[/td] [td]Item[/td] [td]Price (NX)[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Fantasy Crystal[/td] [td]Special Mecha-Meow Set Destiny Box
Special Purehearted Girl Set Destiny Box
Airtight Special Nocturne Set
Special Foxy Executive Set Destiny Box
Airtight Special Blackwater Pirate Set
Airtight Special Blackwater Outlaw Set
Airtight Special Wild Dino Set
Airtight Special Fierce Dino Set
and many more![/td] [td]1,900
19,000 (x11)
57,000 (x34)
95,000 (x58)[/td] [/tr] [/table]
Changed files in this update