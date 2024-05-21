 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vindictus update for 21 May 2024

[SALES] Fantasy Crystal

Share · View all patches · Build 14427645 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sales Period: 5/21/2024 (Tue) - 6/25/2024 (Tue)

Exchange Shop: 5/21/2024 after maintenance - 7/2/2024 before maintenance

[table] [tr] [td]Crystal[/td] [td]Item[/td] [td]Price (NX)[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Fantasy Crystal[/td] [td]Special Mecha-Meow Set Destiny Box
Special Purehearted Girl Set Destiny Box
Airtight Special Nocturne Set
Special Foxy Executive Set Destiny Box
Airtight Special Blackwater Pirate Set
Airtight Special Blackwater Outlaw Set
Airtight Special Wild Dino Set
Airtight Special Fierce Dino Set
and many more![/td] [td]1,900
19,000 (x11)
57,000 (x34)
95,000 (x58)[/td] [/tr] [/table]

Probability Rates

Click Here for more details!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Main Depot Depot 212161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link