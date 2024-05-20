0.2.4 - Attachable Plate Structures (Geometrics Alpha)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Back from the much needed break, feeling refreshed.

I know I said I'd be diving straight into a crew positioning overhaul, but I figured I'd give freeform a bit of attention first.

There were a few features which were basically finished and just needed a bit of wiring up.

This update is for the 0.2 alpha branch, so you'll need to opt-in to play it:



Attachable plate structures

You can now place editable plate structures on their own.

Able to be picked up, moved around, mirrored and duplicated, just like regular parts.

These can be placed on cannon barrels to allow you to build your own mantlets or oscillating turrets.



Fixes

Plate joint weld marks are now perfectly aligned.

Fixed a common crash when deleting faces on smoothed plate structures.

Fixed incorrect plate thickening causing unsightly triangles on smoothed plates.

Cannon bores no longer receive decals.

Rail and straight antennas are now able to be placed again.

Freeform extrude and merge no longer resets thickness on the affected faces.

Plate structures now correctly save and load isolated edges with no connected plates.

Extruding a single point now correctly connects the new point with the original point with an edge.

Plate structures no longer have interlocking plate textures on edges which aren't connected to another plate.

General stability improvements.

Changes

Freeform points are now drawn x2 smaller.

Reduced z-fighting/flickering on certain plate thickening cases.

The refocus hotkey now focuses on the centre of all selected freeform points/faces/edges, instead of on the origin of the structure.

Significantly reduced the download size of future updates.

You can now select face corners in freeform. This allows precise control over how thickening behaves.



Freeform fill can now be done with 2 points selected to form an edge between them.

Dropdowns now display up to 10 options at once.

Additions

Added addon plate structures.

Added duplicate action to duplicate all selected freeform geometry. (Shift+D by default)

Edges can now be marked as welded, allowing them to ignore the smoothing angle threshold.



Starting on the crew positioning overhaul once any issues with this update are fixed.