Project Hunt update for 20 May 2024

2024/5/20 Patch Notes

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fishing has been added.
  • When you see the effect on the water near the fishing spot, you can catch a fish by selecting the fishing rod.
  • Fish are caught at random time intervals.
  • Information about the fish you caught can be found in the encyclopedia.




