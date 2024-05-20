2024/5/20 Patch Notes

- Fishing has been added.
- When you see the effect on the water near the fishing spot, you can catch a fish by selecting the fishing rod.
- Fish are caught at random time intervals.
- Information about the fish you caught can be found in the encyclopedia.
