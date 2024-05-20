Share · View all patches · Build 14427448 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.0.3

Upcoming Patch 1.0.3 is Live

Quality of Life 🌱

Updated Japanese translations. Credits to @まさぼ🐸, thank you!

You can now pause during battle, allowing the player to end the run.

If the player returns to the main menu, the game over screen will trigger and unlock cards.

Balance ⚖️

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43281069/161cf6c820afdaa0a8ef0f40da14e4628fdc9ddc.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43281069/d3dc947e21a87a094844799280ca52617293d603.png)[/url]

Fixed Upgraded Scorcheon ability.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43281069/1161a8c7d9f2ba8e561f6eebe8052d5f0d7cc6a0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43281069/f9dc61099e561cd7d9b1dec6a0ab7e95a634a096.png)[/url]

Flarelynx and other incremental or multiplicative modifiers to non-fight damage will now affect the small match trinket. Thanks @SteamPoweredBot!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43281069/63c6dafa940b794a78490514670ea32f0ab7b711.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43281069/6acd3200024802813f23fcc32cb3d38d2283355b.png)[/url]

Emergency bandages have been removed until further notice.

Bugs 🪲

Endless battle bug fixed.

If you find anything weird, let me know on our Discord server!

I know there are other bugs out there, but since I am the only one, I'm prioritizing the toughest ones!

Regards,

Johan Croix