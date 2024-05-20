 Skip to content

Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 20 May 2024

1.00

Build 14427223 · Last edited 20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Team King of the Hill and Team Elimination to multiplayer modes.
  • FFA renamed to Elimination.
  • Added Team Elimination and Team Deathmatch to singleplayer modes against bots.
  • Ported slime town map to multiplayer modes.
  • Ported grasslands, highland havoc, desert dispute and twilight tussle to single player modes against bots.
  • Added cosmetic attachments to bots.
  • Fixed some random ui bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1717081
