- Added Team King of the Hill and Team Elimination to multiplayer modes.
- FFA renamed to Elimination.
- Added Team Elimination and Team Deathmatch to singleplayer modes against bots.
- Ported slime town map to multiplayer modes.
- Ported grasslands, highland havoc, desert dispute and twilight tussle to single player modes against bots.
- Added cosmetic attachments to bots.
- Fixed some random ui bugs
Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 20 May 2024
1.00
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update