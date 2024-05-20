Due to high speed, one of the final achievements was not being recorded.
You can get it by starting the game as a Goldy character.
All achievements have been tested and work.
ReUpRise update for 20 May 2024
Achievements update.
Due to high speed, one of the final achievements was not being recorded.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update