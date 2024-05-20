 Skip to content

ReUpRise update for 20 May 2024

Achievements update.

20 May 2024

Due to high speed, one of the final achievements was not being recorded.
You can get it by starting the game as a Goldy character.
All achievements have been tested and work.

