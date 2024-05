Share · View all patches · Build 14427074 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 15:52:05 UTC by Wendy

New feature

.possibility to choose to use DirectX9 or DirectX11 renderer: in the Preference editor (F12)

Bug fixes

.selection was unreliable with DirectX11

.player didn't collide with background elements because of Intro Move duration, even if Move was disabled

.changing a text size font didn't change the text whitespace size

.updated Steam sdk

.possible crash when importing 3D materials with missing textures