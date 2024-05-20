- Crystal Heart relic removed distance check between player and monster; Increased heart lifetime
- FIX for crash on start up where unable to create Steam user ID folder for save file
- FIX Blademaster Blessed Blade did not hit turrets
Monster Crawl update for 20 May 2024
1.0.4.5 Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
