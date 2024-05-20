 Skip to content

Monster Crawl update for 20 May 2024

1.0.4.5 Minor Update

Build 14426944 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 11:06:08 UTC

  • Crystal Heart relic removed distance check between player and monster; Increased heart lifetime
  • FIX for crash on start up where unable to create Steam user ID folder for save file
  • FIX Blademaster Blessed Blade did not hit turrets

