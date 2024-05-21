 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 21 May 2024

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - Now Available on MacOS!

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I'm excited to announce that you can now play 'Terminus: Zombie Survivors' on MacOS! We've completed the porting process to allow more players to experience the world of Terminus ahead of the official release, and it's now available.

The game runs smoothly on both Intel-based Macs and Apple Silicon Macs, and it has been notarized by Apple. Going forward, all updates provided for the Windows version will also be applied to the MacOS version.

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions while playing on MacOS, please feel free to leave a comment, post in the forums, or email us at [contact@longplay.kr](contact@longplay.kr).

Thank you for your continued support of 'Terminus: Zombie Survivors'. 🍏

Best,
In-geon
Longplay Studios

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1534982
  • Loading history…
