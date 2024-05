Share · View all patches · Build 14426827 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 10:39:19 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all for trying out the beta! This has helped to better polish these new changes so that new users do not see a negative impact!

With all this we have been able to release 2 important patches!

This update is now available to all players!

The "beta-beta" beta has been deactivated and everyone will be able to play the normal version as usual, I will reactivate the beta with the next big update!