- Controller support has been improved!
- User Interface visuals have been updated!
- Characters have been re-balanced with improved damage and slight changes to hit probation!
- Stat tracking has been improved and is now a lot more accurate!
- Along with several minor bug fixes!
Super Dragon Punch Force 3 update for 20 May 2024
1.0.7 (0.20240516.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
