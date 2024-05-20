 Skip to content

Super Dragon Punch Force 3 update for 20 May 2024

1.0.7 (0.20240516.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 14426797 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Controller support has been improved!
  • User Interface visuals have been updated!
  • Characters have been re-balanced with improved damage and slight changes to hit probation!
  • Stat tracking has been improved and is now a lot more accurate!
  • Along with several minor bug fixes!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2500051
macOS 64-bit Depot 2500052
