1 靴马的CD判定修改，现在仅当玩家受伤时会进入冷却状态，纯粹切换武器或者攻击未受到伤害不会进入冷却。
2 武器【星之神臂】的大师技【爆能战车】机制优化，现在只有在战车护甲归零时才会进入冷却，并且新增机制： 在战车状态下点击【Q】键可以开启/关闭 后座力模式
也就是说，各位牛仔们可以更快乐的骑马和开坦克了，去探索这个世界吧！
MAJOR 西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 20 May 2024
V1.0.1版本更新公告！！！！ 久违了牛仔们！
