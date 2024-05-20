 Skip to content

Xanadu Land update for 20 May 2024

05-20 patch-notes

Build 14426512 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 09:59:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UTC time 09:30-10:30

BUG fix
Relic-silk pillow not taking effect BUG

Adjustments
merchant
·World Order-random prayer box, adjusted to self-selected prayer box
·Private Order - Appraisal Stone/Pet Experience/Beverage Appearance Weight Decreased

Marketplace
·[Equipment] purchased from the trading house will be bound immediately after purchase.
·The Flame Spirit has been adjusted to be non-binding and can now be listed on the marketplace in the treasure tab.

Cube
·The cost of synthesizing blue reforged stone into purple reforged stone is adjusted to 20 silver coins (originally 50)
·Two identical elemental BOSS materials can be used to synthesize 1 purple recast stone

fall
·The probability of dropping gold level 1 in Endgame I/II has been increased.
·Ultimate I will now also drop the Flame Spirit, with a non-guaranteed probability of 10%

Tower
·Increase the number of time/space towers to 8/12, originally (5/10)
·Optimize the scene of the conviction Tower
·BUG of frequent evasion by monsters in the conviction Tower

Corrupted Xanadu
·The entry conditions for Corrupted are adjusted to 980 power and 110 fruits (originally 1000, 120)

