Carth 0.1.1d Update is Now Live

Thank you all for the support. It has been an amazing and crazy 4 days.

We are working as hard as possible to fix the issues as they come in,

and produce and prove to you we are capable and committed to this game

and community. We understand that many of you initially had multiple

issues and some game breaking. We have hot fixed and resolved many of those,

but there are still known bugs, issues, and many things that need polish.

Please continue to let us know any issues, concerns, bugs, or praises as it

all keeps us moving forward. This today is another very large update and we are really proud with the work we have done. Some changes may effect saved characters and a new game maybe needed for full effect. We will aim and hope not to introduce any needs for wipes, but throughout EA there are times certain bug fixes may not be able to aid your player, or a major update (like spell scaling below) may not give you full functionality your players deserve. Have fun Carthians and tread safe... Those fixed enemies are working now....

Carth 0.1.1d

~Fixed Sarah Burke name displaying incorrectly

~Fixed dialogue spelling mistakes

~Setup every possible enemy loot drop to always have at least 1 item

~Fixed Crude stone well recipe when built not giving the crude well

~Fixed Stone well recipe when built not giving the well

~Fixed error thrown from spawners on client

~Fixed collider issues with multiple buildings and props

~Fixed issue with multiple items being non buy able.

~Ability to Harvest Wolven Bats

~Continued fixing issues with non humanoids incorrectly taking damage

~Changed first person view Hotkey to Right Alt

~Changed Emote Wheel Hotkey to Right Control

~Added at least 1 item to always be gained from a loot drop

~Added specific recipes to certain merchants

~Moved all enemy spawners further away from starter town

~Fixed bug that players were allowed to go over Level 10 in a class.

~Fixed misspelled crafting recipes

~Finalized all 1st tier enemies in game

~Fixed all remaining monsters that were not correctly taking damage

~Fixed networking bug causing players unable to complete some quests

~Fixed networking bug causing players not receiving rewards from quests

~UI Work

~Stopped over bleed of item masks in inventory

~Removed on HUD Hotbar visibility when inventory was open

~Small changes and fixes noted from players

~Fixed dozens of spelling and grammatical errors in dialogues

~Fixed multiplayer bug with spawning of items

~Added Spell Scaling First Iteration

~Spells can increase, damage, range, duration

~Spells scale with spell casting classes and stats

~Charisma, Wisdom, and Intelligence all increase spells

~Classes with whole spell progression per level:

~Altered

~Divine

~Druid

~Otherworldly Pace

~Schism Scholar

~Classes with half spell progression per level:

~Bard

~Oath Keeper

~Warden