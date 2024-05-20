Resources now display amount of servants harvesting them
Blood moon counter above main timer
The Deadly Path Playtest update for 20 May 2024
UI Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Resources now display amount of servants harvesting them
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2643712
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update