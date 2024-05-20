- Winners Island Night is available now with completely new lighting
- Complete revamp of lighting in car and boat garage
- Buttons now highlighting when using Xbox and PlayStation controllers
- Full support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers
- More ripples in the water in Venice and Switzerland
- Add water with reflections to the lake at the bottom of Yosemite waterfall
- A completely new car physics system with a blend of realistic and arcade
- Water shader updates
- Tweaks to Yosemite lighting and particle systems
- Many more materials available in car and boat garage including gold, silver, copper, bronze
MAJOR OLD SKOOL RACER update for 20 May 2024
Garage Lighting and Materials Update
