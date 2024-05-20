 Skip to content

MAJOR OLD SKOOL RACER update for 20 May 2024

Garage Lighting and Materials Update

Build 14425832 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 09:09:13 UTC

  • ⁠Winners Island Night is available now with completely new lighting
  • Complete revamp of lighting in car and boat garage                                                                 
  • Buttons now highlighting when using Xbox and PlayStation controllers
  • Full support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers                                                                                  
  • More ripples in the water in Venice and Switzerland                                                                                  
  • Add water with reflections to the lake at the bottom of Yosemite waterfall
  • A completely new car physics system with a blend of realistic and arcade
  • Water shader updates
  • Tweaks to Yosemite lighting and particle systems
  • Many more materials available in car and boat garage including gold, silver, copper, bronze

